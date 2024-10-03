1,360 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

