1,431 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,713 shares of company stock worth $4,469,082. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $212.93 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $220.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -608.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

