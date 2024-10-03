15,539 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

