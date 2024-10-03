172,223 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

