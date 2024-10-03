18,381 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

