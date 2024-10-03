1,880 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

