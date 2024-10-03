19,155 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

