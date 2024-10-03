1,920 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

