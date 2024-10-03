1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

