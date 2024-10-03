2,236 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DORM. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.