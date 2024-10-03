24,827 Shares in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EML. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EML opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

