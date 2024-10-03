2,700 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

