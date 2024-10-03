3,181 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Snowflake makes up about 7.5% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,753,024.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $109.61 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

