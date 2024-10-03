36,925 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

