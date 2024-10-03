395 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.