3,960 Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,187 shares of company stock worth $195,670 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

