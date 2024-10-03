4,101 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

