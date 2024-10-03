417 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

