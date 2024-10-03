43,510 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $317.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.05 and its 200-day moving average is $301.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

