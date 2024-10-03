4,450 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

