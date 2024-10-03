446 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $317.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

