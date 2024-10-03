448 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $149.49 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

