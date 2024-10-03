4,493 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

