4,646 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 348,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,099.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 543,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

