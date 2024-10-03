486 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ARM by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.68. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.96.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

