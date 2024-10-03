4,978 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 964,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 379,695 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.