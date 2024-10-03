5,407 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $906.23 million, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.62.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

