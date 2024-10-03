6,000 Shares in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYE. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $10,425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Insider Activity

Skye Bioscience ( NASDAQ:SKYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skye Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

