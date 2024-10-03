695 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.17.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

