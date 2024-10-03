73,594 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

