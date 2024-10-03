7,945 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.57 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.