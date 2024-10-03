8,050 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

