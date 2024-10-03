87,713 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPD. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

