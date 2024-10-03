90,138 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

