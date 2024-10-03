9,308 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

