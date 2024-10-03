936 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

