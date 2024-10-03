9,700 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,312 shares of company stock worth $85,527,092. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.