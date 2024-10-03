A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

