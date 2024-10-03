A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

