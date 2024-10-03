Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $32,284,911 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $607.28 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

