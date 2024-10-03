Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,973 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,637,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 334,452 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,759,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DISV opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

