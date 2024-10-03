Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

