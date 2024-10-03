Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

