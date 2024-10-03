Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,253,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

