Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

