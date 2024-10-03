Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.60.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

