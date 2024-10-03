Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $522.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

