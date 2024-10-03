Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.