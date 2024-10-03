Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

MSI opened at $449.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.51 and its 200-day moving average is $387.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.