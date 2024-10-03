Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $43.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $43,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

